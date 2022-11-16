Shop Local HCVB

The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is encouraging everyone to Shop Local this holiday season.

The HCVB just this week kicked off the Shop Local campaign this week and the HCVB said it’s more important than ever to support the local businesses.

HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said there are 11 businesses participating in the Shop Local campaign this year and by supporting those businesses, shoppers can earn tickets that put them in a drawing for a chance to win one of three prizes! Kleopfer said this year the Chamber is dividing the prize money into three prizes to increase a participant's chances of winning - grand prize is $500, second place is $400 and third place is $200.

