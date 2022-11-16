The HCVB just this week kicked off the Shop Local campaign this week and the HCVB said it’s more important than ever to support the local businesses.
HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said there are 11 businesses participating in the Shop Local campaign this year and by supporting those businesses, shoppers can earn tickets that put them in a drawing for a chance to win one of three prizes! Kleopfer said this year the Chamber is dividing the prize money into three prizes to increase a participant's chances of winning - grand prize is $500, second place is $400 and third place is $200.
Any person who enters a participating Shop Local business is eligible for one free ticket per day. In addition, shoppers earn one ticket for each $10 spent at the participating businesses. On the final day, all tickets are collected from businesses and a drawing will take place to determine the Shop Local winners.
Kleopfer said the Shop Local campaign continues thru Dec. 19, with the winning ticket numbers to be announced on Dec. 20 on KNZA 103.9 radio and will also be posted on the HCVB social media.
Prize designated to be spent at these participating businesses by April 1, 2023:
Amberwell Gift Shop, Cruise Planners, Hiawatha Nutrition, Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, Just For You Jewelry and Gifts, Kex Rx, Kooser’s General Store, Mainstreet Flower Shoppe, Medical Wellness of Hiawatha, Sarah Kathryn’s and Wright’s Eclectibles.
Small Business Saturday is a Double Ticket Day and businesses may also promote double ticket days for each of their locations.
The HCVB is also collecting donations of Christmas lights to decorate a large community tree. The HCVB also has Chamber Bucks available for purchase to be used as gifts this holiday season as well as the Hometown Christmas ornament - this year which features Santa and a reindeer at Windmill Lane. A limited number are available and Kleopfer said there are still ornaments from 2020 and 2021 but the 2019 ornament has been sold out. Contact the HCVB for more information or with any questions by calling 742-7136 or by emailing hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
