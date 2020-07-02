The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau Member of the Month is Kex Rx Pharmacy and Home Care.
The member of the month is chosen by Chamber members.
Kex Rx Pharmacy & Home Care is owned and operated by Joseph Koechner, is located at 101 S 6th St in Hiawatha. Kex Rx has been at this location since it opened in 2006, the 1st of 4 locations. Kex Rx also has locations in Horton, Atchison and Falls City, Neb.
Kex Rx provides a full range of support and caring service to patients to ensure they are as healthy as can be while striving to save you and your family money.
Kex Rx provides prescription services as well as a fully stocked medical equipment department, including 24hr oxygen services, CPAP’s, diabetic shoes, & lift chairs.
“We love being in the Hiawatha area and to help our customers find the right product to fit their needs.”
