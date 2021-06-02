The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named DeeAnn Hinkle - Aflac Lady of Northeast Kansas as Chamber Member of the Month.
Aflac received the recognition by votes from HCVB members, some who said that Aflac was very involved in the community.
Hinkle, District Sales Coordinator, is located at Suite 1 at 817 Oregon Street. Hinkle and her local agents include Kristel Bontrager and Jennifer Finch. Hinkle has been operating since October of 2019, and moved into her new location early last year.
AFLAC has provided supplemental insurance for over 60 years. Hinkle offers accident, cancer, critical illness, life, hospital, supplemental dental, vision and pet insurance to businesses and individuals alike. You can reach Hinkle at her office, or at (785) 741-3531.
Contact the HCVB for information about it's Member of the Month program or for information about anything else Chamber-related at 785-742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
