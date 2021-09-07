The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named Ag Partners Cooperative, Inc. as the Chamber member of the month for September.
Ag Partners was nominated by other Chamber members for this honor. Nominations included:
“Ag Partners has been very supportive of local organizations and schools.”
“Ag Partners has been a staple in our community for many years. They are a great asset to the area, important employer, and very active in community events.”
Ag Partners Cooperative, Inc. is a full-service cooperative with locations in 26 communities.
Ag Partners offers services and supplies in the area of agronomy, energy, grain, feed and farm supply, tires, crop insurance services and financing.
The company is managed by Wes Spohr, President and CEO, and has 160 full-time employees.
A sign will be placed at the business, signifying the Chamber Member of the Month honor. For more information about this program or any other program through the Chamber contact the office at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 742-7136.
