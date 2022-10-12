The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named Chapel Oaks Funeral Home as Member of the Month.
The honor comes from nominations from fellow Chamber business members.
Comments about the nomination included:“Jay and Bev go above and beyond for the community and families who have lost loved ones.” and “Jay and Bev go above and beyond for families who are grieving. They really care about all of their clients and being such a small town know most everyone. They are very comforting.”
Jay and Bev Brock are part owners and longtime managers of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home. They both grew up in Hiawatha and raised their family here as well. They say they are dedicated to serving the Hiawatha community when they need it most; when they have lost their most prized possession: a family member. They are able to offer traditional and non-traditional services, cremation services, and an array of cemetery stones and monuments. The Brocks say they are very fortunate to be complimented with a wonderful support staff to “come in” at a moment’s notice.They want to thank the community for the honor and privilege of serving the residents here.
HCVB President Kate Miller said the business, organization or member being recognized each month will be selected by its HCVB membership peers. A sign celebrating the recognition will be placed in a window, outside or inside of their place of work, organization or home, as well as information placed on social media and in the Hiawatha World about why they were selected by the HCVB membership and information letting others know about their business, organization or why they are a member as an individual. Emails will be sent out to the HCVB membership with a link to a Google Document to vote. Contact the Chamber at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 742-7136 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.