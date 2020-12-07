The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named Chapel Oaks Funeral Home as Chamber member of the Month.
The Member of the Month is nominated and voted on by fellow Chamber members at the beginning of each month. The winner is given a sign to be displayed in their window or inside the business.
Bev and Jay Brock are part owners and longtime managers of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home. They are not new to town, both growing up here, and raising their family here as well. They are dedicated to serving the Hiawatha community when they need it most, when they have lost their most prized possession - a family member.
They are able to offer traditional and non-traditional services, cremation services, and array of cemetery stones and monuments. The Brocks say they are very fortunate to be complimented with a wonderful support staff to "come in" at a moment’s notice.
"These are crazy times we are experiencing," Jay Brock said. "Please know the pandemic is not to be taken lightly. We need the community to know we are doing EVERYTHING possible to keep you safe, along with our staff members. Together, with all of US working together, we WILL get through this."
"Thank you for the honor and privilege to serve you."
