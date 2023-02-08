The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named the Country Cabin as Member of the Month.
Businesses are awarded this honor based on nominations from their fellow Chamber business members.
Some of the nomination comments included:
"The country Cabin not only has an amazing restaurant, they also have a very successful food truck that has been a fun addition to several local events. Phil, Sara and staff offer incredible food and even better service. Their Friday Happy Hour has been a fun addition too. The Country Cabin has also done so much for HHS Athletics by offering team meals and donations to assist with team expenses. The Country Cabin is a can't miss!"
"They are involved in the community and represent Hiawatha well."
The Country Cabin, established in 1997 and located at 2534 Kestrel Rd., was started by the late Steve Roberts. After his passing in 2020, his son Phil Roberts and daughter Alicia Deters, along with their families, decided to continue with the Cabin legacy.
Tucked in the rolling hills of NE Kansas, the Country Cabin offers a large restaurant open Tuesday – Saturday for dinner service. The restaurant overlooks a beautiful lake with 6 quaint cabin rentals.
The Country Cabin started implementing a few new items to enhance their experience. They expanded with a food truck in September 2022 and the Cabin leadership team said they are having a blast getting it out where the people are.
"Our goal has been to make ourselves more relevant."
The Cabin also implemented Happy Hour as a March Madness event and got many reviews and decided to keep it going every Friday from 4:30-6 p.m.
"We're trying to be more than a "special event" restaurant, more like a hang out spot.
HCVB President Kate Miller said the business, organization or member being recognized each month will be selected by its HCVB membership peers. A sign celebrating the recognition will be placed in a window, outside or inside of their place of work, organization or home, as well as information placed on social media and in the Hiawatha World about why they were selected by the HCVB membership and information letting others know about their business, organization or why they are a member as an individual. Emails will be sent out to the HCVB membership with a link to a Google Document to vote. Contact the Chamber at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 742-7136 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.