The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has announced The Country Cabin as Member of the Month for January.
The Country Cabin, located at 2534 Kestrel Rd. just outside of Hiawatha, was nominated by fellow Chamber members for the honor. A couple of the nomination comments included:
"Great local owned, family business - providing a great place for dining out of town guests over the holiday season. Good job Phil & the team!"
"The Country Cabin offers its patrons from near and far the experience of NE Kansas life. The quiet of rural Kansas, the friendly, everybody knows your name atmosphere of a small town and the pride of our Hiawatha community."
The Country Cabin, established in 1997, was started by the late Steve Roberts. After his passing in 2020, his son Phil Roberts and daughter Alicia Deters decided to continue with the Cabin legacy.
Tucked in the rolling hills of NE Kansas, The Country Cabin offers a large restaurant open Tuesday – Saturday for dinner service. The restaurant overlooks a beautiful lake with 6 quaint cabin rentals.
For more information on the HCVB programs and events, contact the office at 785-742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
Follow The Country Cabin on Facebook, or at the Website http://thecountrycabinshiawatha.com or call (785) 742-4320 for more information about their services.
