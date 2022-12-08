FBC

Photo courtesy of HCVB

The HCVB presented the First Baptist Church with the Member of the Month for December. Pictured from left are representatives from the church, Ivy and David Nun, Cindy and Katie Moorhous, Interim Pastor James Callaway, Ben and Mary Benson.

 Photo courtesy of HCVB

The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has named the First Baptist Church as Member of the Month.

The Members of the Month are nominated and voted on by Chamber members.

