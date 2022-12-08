The HCVB presented the First Baptist Church with the Member of the Month for December. Pictured from left are representatives from the church, Ivy and David Nun, Cindy and Katie Moorhous, Interim Pastor James Callaway, Ben and Mary Benson.
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has named the First Baptist Church as Member of the Month.
The Members of the Month are nominated and voted on by Chamber members.
Comments for the nominee include:
“I appreciate the way the First Baptist Church serves our community. They host the food closet, and they did a wonderful job of supporting the Community Thanksgiving Dinner. I know many others from this community (including myself) participate in these ministries, but the Baptist church opens their doors to make it happen. Helen Melster who spearheads the dinner says Mary Benson of the Baptist Church is right there with her, helping to order the food, and helping throughout the whole process. It would be a wonderful way to recognize this ministry and say thank you for what they do to support this community.”
“First Baptist Church is always their for our Community. They donate the use of their building for many events. Whether this be a funeral, A welcome home or the community Thanksgiving. They deserve THANKS for all they do for the community.”
“FBC recently co-sponsored the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which is an awesome way to support community members.”
The church, located at 210 Lodge Road, is the home of the North Brown County Food Pantry. Current minister is interim Pastor James Callaway as the church is in search mode for a new pastor. Annually, the church joins with the Melster family and other volunteers to host the free Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
HCVB President Kate Miller said the business, organization or member being recognized each month will be selected by its HCVB membership peers. A sign celebrating the recognition will be placed in a window, outside or inside of their place of work, organization or home, as well as information placed on social media and in the Hiawatha World about why they were selected by the HCVB membership and information letting others know about their business, organization or why they are a member as an individual. Emails will be sent out to the HCVB membership with a link to a Google Document to vote. Contact the Chamber at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 742-7136 for more information.
