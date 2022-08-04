The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named Heartland Realty Midwest LLC as Chamber Member of the Month.
The recipient is nominated and voted on by fellow Chamber members.
Nomination comments by her fellow Chamber business members include:
“Heather has stepped up as the new owner of Heartland Realty. She recently has made improvements to her office building. Heartland Realty is supportive of the local community.”
“Heather has made great lengths to expand her business and she moved to a more prominent location and renovated the building with a nice exterior. She has also amped up her social media and coverage in the housing market.”
Heartland Realty Midwest LLC is owned by Heather Vernon, also a broker, who said the agency can assist with buying or selling residential, commercial, or agricultural property.
Heartland Realty has its headquarters in Hiawatha, but extends coverage to Brown, Doniphan, Nemaha, Jackson, and Atchison counties. Heartland Realty is celebrating 25 years of service to Northeast Kansas with new ownership.
In 2019, Heather Vernon, lifelong resident of NEK, joined the Heartland Realty team as a licensed Realtor. 2021 brought further growth to the brokerage when Vernon bought the business from her mentor, broker and friend Sheila Schwalm.
“As a licensed Broker and Realtor and owner of Heartland Realty, my commitment to our clients and their needs is paramount. Whether residential, commercial or agricultural, I am working hard to meet the needs of our customers and community,” Vernon said, noting she works hard to help sellers and buyers navigate the fast-paced and competitive market.
Vernon said she is excited to announce Heartland Realty’s new location at 107 S. Sixth St.
Heartland Realty offers an up-to-date website at www.heartland-realty.com, where you can find the newest listings. Listings also syndicate to Realtor.com, Zillow, Trulia, and 64 other sites.
