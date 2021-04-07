The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named Hiawatha Community Hospital as Chamber of the Month.
The honor was voted on by fellow Chamber members and is bestowed monthly.
Hiawatha Community Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital with a surgery wing, OB, physical therapy and outpatient clinic that brings several specialty doctors right to Hiawatha.
HCH CEO John Broberg said Hiawatha Community Hospital is rich in history and community pride.
"Built in 1951 from donations from local citizens, it has continued today as a community owned system without any tax subsidies. The hospital has gone through many additions, with our last major renovation being the new family practice clinic and outpatient service area in May 2011. The Hiawatha Community Hospital has prospered because of planning by our community board members and the generosity of citizens."
"Healthcare is continuously evolving. We are grateful that advancements in medicine and strides in technology are providing access to better healthcare within our own local community. Though our facility provides the equipment, it is our employees that offers the very best of psychosocial care -- mind, body and spirit -- to the patient and their loved ones."
Contact the HCVB about this program or any of their events at 742-7136 or hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.