The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau gathered with its members Monday evening at the Fisher Center for its Annual Dinner and awards.
The Hiawatha Creamery was named Business of the Year, Brown County Humane Society as Organization of the Year and Jeff May as Volunteer of the Year. Award recipients were among several in each category that were nominated and voted on by Chamber members.
Roughly 60 people gathered for the annual celebration, which included a Mardi Gras theme with a Cajun menu catered by Rogue Street Tacos and New Orleans jazz music playing over the sound system. In addition, the Morrill Public Library co-sponsored the program for the evening - a Clue-like murder mystery that involved all of the guests.
Poor Mr. Boddy - the outline of his body was apparent on the carpet in the Loft Room at the Fisher Center. Twelve teams worked throughout the evening to work the case and find all of the clues hidden in plain sight throughout the room. After an hour or so, the case was solved by The Hiawatha Creamery gang - Deeann and Jarod Hinkle and Kelle and Ryan Meininger. Miss White killed Mr. Boddy in the lounge with a rope.
HCVB board president, Kate Miller, also presented on the successes and challenges of 2022 and looked ahead to 2023.
The year 2022 saw businesses start to make a slow recovery from the COVID pandemic, she said, noting that the year brought about many new businesses and success stories.
Miller said the year also brought about an uptick in social media - not just for the Chamber, but for individual businesses as well - highlighting the businesses and their successes.
"If we don't celebrate from the rooftops, nobody else will," she said.
In addition to highlighting the successes of the businesses and community events, Miller also touched on the two fantastic murals that were painted last fall and added beauty and history to the community.
Miller said the Chamber recently launched into a social media "Fall in Love With Hiawatha" campaign, highlighting businesses and community locations that bring in visitors. One of those is the Davis Memorial, which she said could see between 10,000 to 30,000 visitors a year. The Chamber had also participated in two documentaries about the Davis Memorial and Miller noted that one was soon to come on Elizabeth Krebs - the founder of the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic.
The Chamber is also sponsoring a project to place fiberglass maple leafs around town. These are funded through generous donors and while Miller said there had been some unforeseeable delays with the artists, she expected the leafs to start taking shape around town. She said the leafs will also be able to be painted by local artists.
"It allows all of us to celebrate all year long the Beautiful City of Maples," she said.
She encouraged businesses to continue to support each other through social media and in other ways. Miller said that by "liking" and "sharing" social media posts, that opened the doors for many others to see them and continued success.
Miller noted the Chamber had continued to see an increase in membership, which tells the board members that "we are doing our job right." She noted that HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer was part-time, and all board members served in a way that it was a part-time job as they worked to help businesses and continue to grow community events. She said volunteers are always welcome to help grow these events.
"We can't do this without people," she said.
On a recent social media post, the question was asked "What do you love most about the community." She said the most popular answer was "the people."
She said it's the people and their passion that continue to grow Hiawatha - from the murals, to the businesses, to the new sports complex and much more.
"We have the right mindset to make this happen," she said.
