The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau gathered with its members Monday evening at the Fisher Center for its Annual Dinner and awards.

The Hiawatha Creamery was named Business of the Year, Brown County Humane Society as Organization of the Year and Jeff May as Volunteer of the Year. Award recipients were among several in each category that were nominated and voted on by Chamber members.

