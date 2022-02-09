The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has named Hiawatha Tire & Lube as the February Member of the Month.
The honor is based on nominations from fellow Chamber members and given each month.
Some of the nomination comments include:
"Great commitment to the community."
"Great service to the community."
"Hiawatha Tire and Lube is a great asset to the community. I really appreciate their pick up service."
Hiawatha Tire & Lube, LLC. Has been in business since April 2016 when purchased by Dale and Angel Elliott and is managed by Brad Brockhoff. Hiawatha Tire & Lube employs five full time employees. A variety of services are offered by Hiawatha Tire & Lube include Oil change services, tire sales and service, a service truck for onsite repairs, alignments, brakes, and shock/strut replacements.
The staff at Hiawatha Tire & Lube say they strive to keep vehicles running at peak performance, while giving your peace of mind for the miles ahead. Many Hiawatha customers enjoy convenience of the free pick-up and drop off service offered by Hiawatha Tire & Lube, allowing their vehicle to be picked up, and serviced, then returned to the customer's work, school, or home. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For information about this HCVB program or any of their other programs or events contact the Chamber at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 742-7136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.