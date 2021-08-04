The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named Jere Bruning as the organization's Member of the Month for August.
Bruning was nominated for the honor by fellow Chamber members.
Bruning is an individual chamber member. He and his late wife, Patty, raised their daughters on a farm near White Cloud, retiring after 50 years, and moved to Hiawatha to make their home.
Bruning has donated generously to many organizations in Hiawatha, including the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, Hiawatha High School FFA, the Brown County Historical Society and many others.
Quotes from fellow Chamber members who nominated Bruning for the award include:
"Jere has been a big supporter of all community events and helps many organizations and other groups with funding."
"Jere has given back to the community time and time again through volunteering, leadership roles and support."
"Jere and his late wife have always been active in the Hiawatha community and step up anytime help is needed on a community project. The Bruning family has been a great asset and supporter of the Hiawatha Chamber, Brown County Historical Society, and many other community organizations."
For any information about any of the HCVB programs contact the office at 742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.