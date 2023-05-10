The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named Little Hands Community Childcare Center as its May Member of the Month.
Little Hands was nominated for the honor by fellow Chamber business members. Some of the comments include:
"Little Hands has worked hard to continue to provide quality childcare services for our community!"
"Little Hands provides a quality service for childcare for our community."
"They offer a great service for working parents."
Little Hands Childcare and Development Center is a childcare center that opened in Hiawatha in 2012, located on East Lodge Road. They are licensed for up to 80 children, age 2 weeks to 12 years old. They strive to provide an early childhood education with quality trained staff.
HCVB President Kate Miller said the business, organization or member being recognized each month will be selected by its HCVB membership peers. A sign celebrating the recognition will be placed in a window, outside or inside of their place of work, organization or home, as well as information placed on social media and in the Hiawatha World about why they were selected by the HCVB membership and information letting others know about their business, organization or why they are a member as an individual. Emails will be sent out to the HCVB membership with a link to a Google Document to vote. Contact the Chamber at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 742-7136 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.