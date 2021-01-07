The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has named the January Member of the Month.
Chamber members nominate and vote on the monthly honor.
National Guard officials submitted the following information about the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery Regiment.
“The 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery Regiment is a unique asset to both state and nation. Our wartime mission is to provide medium range rocket and long range missile fires in support of a Field Artillery Brigade and destroy, neutralize or suppress in accordance with Army depth and simultaneous attack. Our stateside mission is to respond as directed to support local authorities and protect the lives of citizens. In this day and age, that mission statement remains vague in order to maximize our flexibility of response. In the last 2 years, the Kansas National Guard, to include the 2-130 FA, has supported a diversity of stateside missions, including wildfire response, COVID-19 non-congregate housing and food distribution assistance, severe winter storm assistance to stranded motorists, border patrol assistance, event security, and more. We regularly conduct training for both combat and domestic missions with partner units, agencies, and local authorities. As a result, we stand ready to meet needs with maximum flexibility.”
