The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named Rogue Street Tacos as July Member of the Month.
Businesses are awarded this honor based on nominations from their fellow Chamber business members.
Rogue Street Tacos is owned and operated by Stephanie Wendtlandt and offers a rotating menu of street tacos and coffee. Interesting tacos include Chipotle Mango Taco, Korean Chicken Taco and Watermelon Taco to name a few. Also, any taco can be made into a bowl.
In May 2022 a food truck was added to the business, which keeps Wendtlandt busy, especially in the summer months. Follow Rogue Street Tacos on social media, where specials and rotating menus are posted.
Some of the nomination comments included:
"Rogue Street Tacos continues to provide awesome morning coffee and lunch while mixing in a busy summer with her food truck."
"Rogue Taco offers a unique experience to locals and visitors to the town of Hiawatha. The fun atmosphere, delicious food, & amazing coffee make Rogue a must-have for lunch when in town! Rogue has branched out with a food truck and by doing so has promoted our city far and wide."
HCVB President Kate Miller said the business, organization or member being recognized each month will be selected by its HCVB membership peers. A sign celebrating the recognition will be placed in a window, outside or inside of their place of work, organization or home, as well as information placed on social media and in the Hiawatha World about why they were selected by the HCVB membership and information letting others know about their business, organization or why they are a member as an individual. Emails will be sent out to the HCVB membership with a link to a Google Document to vote. Contact the Chamber at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 742-7136 for more information.
