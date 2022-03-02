The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named Rogue Street Tacos as its Member of the Month.
The honor is based upon nominations from fellow Chamber business members.Some of the comments for the nominations included:
"A unique eatery in town Rogue works to celebrate the area through taco selections," and "Rogue is basically the new kid in town and has done a wonderful job of become part of our town. Rogue has catered many events and provides a much needed service to the downtown area workers that don't have the time to run all over town for lunch."
Rogue Street Tacos has been in operation at 715 Oregon St., in downtown Hiawatha since December 2020 where owner Stephanie Wendtlandt has been providing a variety of street tacos, along with a catering service. Her seasonal menu items include everything from cucumber kimchi, pork taco, jalapeno popper taco, Nashville hot chicken taco, white sauce BBQ taco, Philly cheesecake taco, Cajun chicken taco, peaches and pork taco and chipotle mango taco, just to name a few.
Last August, Rogue expanded to offer cold brew coffee and iced coffees and just this past month began offering hot lattes and specialty drinks, all at the encouragement of her husband, Henry, who has a real passion for coffee. Rogue is planning a future expansion this year that includes a food truck.
Rogue Street Tacos opens at 7 a.m. for coffee and lunch is served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Find Rogue on Facebook.
For information on this program or any other HCVB program, contact the office at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 785-742-7136.
