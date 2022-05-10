The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named Sonic Drive-in as Chamber Member of the Month.
Sonic was nominated by fellow Chamber members for this honor. A few of the nominations included:
"Sonic Drive-In of Hiawatha General Managing Partner Matt Bartlett is a hardworking member of the Hiawatha business community. Matt has been a part of Hiawatha community since November 1st, 2018. Matt would personally help out any community member that needed help with no questions asked."
"While the Sonic brand is a big name, Sonic is locally-owned and operated, working to better our community. Sponsoring clubs, our schools, and community events. They are a true asset to our community."
Sonic is locally owned and managed by Matt Bartlett, owner/partner. It is located at 203 N. First St., and continues to provide quality burgers, onion rings, ice cream and much more. Sonic also offers the SONIC app where customers can order their favorites to enjoy exclusive perks and offers, including half price drinks and slushes any time.
