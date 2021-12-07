The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has named Stacie's Dance Academy as it's December Member of the Month.
Honorees are nominated by fellow Chamber members for the honor. Some of the nominations for Stacie's Dance included "Stacie's Dance Academy always has a December recital with the admission item being for charity." and "Stacie donates her time and money to the community. She has given back for years and cares about the town and its people."
Stacie Newell opened Stacie's Dance Academy opened up 15 years ago in Hiawatha and after years of providing quality dance instruction at the Fisher Community Center, the academy has moved to 602 Oregon. Stacie's Dance currently has 100 students, age 2-18, and offers classes in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, pointe and hip-hop.
Each year the studio performs a Christmas show to benefit the Jingle Bell Ride and also has an annual recital each spring. Newell's students have also competed in dance competitions in the Kansas City area, winning numerous awards, including overall high score in different categories.
Stacie's Dance Academy employs three certified teachers, as well as high school assistant teachers, who all provide a variety of technique and performance skills to students.
For more information about the HCVB's Member of the Month program, or any other programs and events, call the office at 785-742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
