The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has named the Wolf River Quail Forever chapter as Member of the Month for October.
Organizations and businesses are nominated for this monthly honor by fellow Chamber members.
Dan Lierz said the organization has been Quail Forever for about 13 years and recently changed the name to Wolf River Quail Forever.
He said this organization of volunteers provides much to the community.
"Our regional representatives provide guidance to area sportsmen to set up food plots for game, habitat guidance for quail, pheasant, turkey, and deer," he said. "We’ve set up Monarch way stations. We work closely with Highland Community College for various projects at the Klinefelter Farm. Then we provide outdoor orientated activities for our area youth, that are unique to our organization."
Lierz said the organization sponsors guided Turkey Hunts in the spring, and guided Pheasant hunts in the fall in addition to a fishing derby in the fall for kids from 1 to 15. For all these activities, Lierz said the group provides prizes and lunches for all, to enhance the event.
The Wolf River Quail Forever and several of it’s board members formed and organized the now established Hiawatha High School Trap Team, which has had a team for 4 years now. In all of these years our student athletes have brought home medals for their team skills and individual skills.
Lierz said all of the activities sponsored by Quail Forever are made possible by our one big fundraiser on the first Friday of November every year. This year it is on Nov. 5 at the Fisher Center and is organized and worked by board members.
"It is a fun, family friendly evening with good food, refreshments, raffles, games, and an auction at the end of the evening for some highly desirable prizes," Lierz said. "The entire community can join us to help us provide support for the coming year, to all our projects during the year. If a person can’t come, individual or business donations are welcome and we are always glad to recognize our sponsors."
