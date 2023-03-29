Cottontail

Look for Peter Cottontail at the HCVB Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 in downtown Hiawatha.

 Photos by Josephine May

With Easter just around the corner, the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is working on a plan to bring the Easter Bunny to town for the annual celebration at the courthouse square on Saturday, April 8.

HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said the hunt is spread around the north, east and west sides of the courthouse square to allow for better spacing and more age groups for kids between infant through fourth grades.

