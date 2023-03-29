With Easter just around the corner, the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is working on a plan to bring the Easter Bunny to town for the annual celebration at the courthouse square on Saturday, April 8.
HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said the hunt is spread around the north, east and west sides of the courthouse square to allow for better spacing and more age groups for kids between infant through fourth grades.
The Easter Bunny will be available starting at 9:30 a.m. on the north side of the courthouse for photos. There will also be some other activities starting also at that time. The hunt will get underway in a fast and furious way at the strike of 10 a.m. on the town clock. Kids need to bring Easter baskets for the egg hunt.
In addition, the HCVB is sponsoring the annual Golden Maple Leaf Egg Scavenger Hunt the week leading up to Easter. Starting on Monday, April 3 the HCVB will post clues daily by 10 a.m. on the Facebook site and Hiawatha Happenings. Follow the clues to find the Golden Maple Leaf Egg on PUBLIC property only around Hiawatha. The HCVB issues a reminder to please not go on private property in search of the hidden egg.
The prize is $25 in Chamber Bucks, which can be spent at any number of participating businesses who are Chamber members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.