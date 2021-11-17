The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is gearing up for some holiday events including the popular Shop Local campaign, switching on the downtown lights with Santa Claus and Merry and Bright.
Shop Local
The HCVB just this week kicked off the Shop Local campaign and the HCVB said it’s more important than ever to support the local businesses.
HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said there are 10 businesses participating in the Shop Local campaign this year and by supporting those businesses, shoppers can earn tickets that put them in a drawing for a chance to win one of two $500 prizes. Any person who enters a participating Shop Local business is eligible for one free ticket per day. In addition, shoppers earn one ticket for each $10 spent at the participating businesses. On the final day, all tickets are collected from businesses and a drawing will take place to determine the Shop Local winners.
Kleopfer said the Shop Local campaign continues thru Dec. 19, with the winning ticket numbers to be announced on Dec. 21 on KNZA 103.9 radio and will also be posted on the HCVB social media.
This year there will be two $500 awards, with prize money designated to be spent at these participating businesses by April 1, 2022:
Amberwell Gift Shop, Hiawatha Nutrition, Just For You Jewelry and Gifts, Kex Rx, Kooser’s General Store, Mainstreet Flower Shoppe, Medical Wellness of Hiawatha, Sarah Kathryn’s, The Shirt Shack and Wright’s Eclectibles.
Small Business Saturday is a Double Ticket Day and businesses may also promote double ticket days for each of their locations.
Junior Master
of Ceremony-
Downtown Lights
Join the HCVB, Santa Claus and the Junior Master of Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 at the Brown County Courthouse for the turning on of the lights downtown!
The Hiawatha High School Headliners will be Christmas caroling at the event and Santa will be greeting children in a non-contact way.
Several nominees for the Junior Master of Ceremony have been made through the HCVB Facebook page and nominations will continue being accepted through Friday with the announcement of the winner early next week.
Breakfast With Santa/Candy Cane Hunt
The HCVB is partnering with the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation to sponsor the Breakfast With Santa and Candy Cane Hunt on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Fisher Center. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. for kids age toddler through fourth grade, with a time slot assigned to each age category. This is a free event for the public — call 785-742-7176 to sign up with HP&R.
Merry and
Bright Night
The HCVB is once again planning the Merry and Bright Night for Saturday, Dec. 18 and is asking local residents to go all out in decorating their houses and businesses.
“We need some holiday cheer and you can help! We are looking for homes, businesses, barns, cars and more to decorate for the holiday season,” according to the HCVB.
The HCVB will create a map and on Saturday, Dec. 18, they are asking those signed up to have their lights on and decorations out from 6-9:30 p.m. Follow the map around the community and turn on some Christmas tunes while you are at it!
Anyone who doesn’t have lights but want to add to the cheer can still sign up and place a Santa in their windows for people to spy as they travel around the community. The HCVB welcomes lights and displays in the country as well.
Kleopfer said this is not a contest, just a way to spread some cheer. Sign up by Wednesday, Dec. 15 to be on the map.
The HCVB is also collecting donations of Christmas lights to decorate a large community tree. The HCVB also has Chamber Bucks available for purchase to be used as gifts this holiday season. Contact the HCVB for more information or with any questions by calling 742-7136 or by emailing hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
