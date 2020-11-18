The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is gearing up for some holiday events including the popular Shop Local campaign, switching on the downtown lights and a new event called Merry and Bright.
Shop Local
The HCVB just this week kicked off the Shop Local campaign and as 2020 has been a tough year for businesses, the HCVB said it’s more important than ever to support the local businesses.
HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said there are 11 businesses participating in the Shop Local campaign this year and by supporting those businesses, shoppers can earn tickets that put them in a drawing for a chance to win one of two prizes - $700 and $400!
Kleopfer said the Shop Local campaign continues until Dec. 19, with the winning ticket numbers to be announced on Dec. 21. The first prize is $700 and second prize $400 with prize money designated to be spent at these participating businesses:
Bling on the Nails/Mane Street Salon, Hometown Furniture, Just For You Jewelry and Gifts, Kex Rx Pharmacy, Kooser's General Store, Mainstreet Flower Shoppe, Sarah Kathryn's, Tice Health Mart, Tres Soles Salon, Up Cycle, Wright's Eclectibles
Junior Master of Ceremony-Downtown Lights
Join the HCVB and the Junior Master of Ceremony at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30 via Facebook Live for the turning on of the lights downtown! The event will not be a public event and due to concerns with COVID-19 the HCVB is recommending people watch it over Facebook rather than coming downtown.
Several nominees for the Junior Master of Ceremony have been made and voting is continuing through Friday by Chamber members.
Merry and Bright Night
The HCVB has decided we need some definite holiday cheer and is asking local residents to go all out this year with decorations and Christmas lights.
"We need some holiday cheer and you can help! We are looking for homes, businesses, barns, cars and more to decorate for the holiday season," according to the HCVB.
The HCVB will create a map and on Saturday, Dec. 19, they are asking those signed up to have their lights on and decorations out from 6-9:30 p.m. Follow the map around the community and turn on some Christmas tunes while you are at it!
Anyone who doesn't have lights but want to add to the cheer can still sign up and place a Santa in their windows for people to spy as they travel around the community. The HCVB welcomes lights and displays in the country as well.
Kleopfer said this is not a contest, just a way to spread some cheer. Sign up by Wednesday, Dec. 16 to be on the map.
The HCVB is also collecting donations of Christmas lights to decorate a large community tree. The HCVB also has Chamber Bucks available for purchase to be used as gifts this holiday season. Contact the HCVB for more information or with any questions by calling 742-7136 or by emailing hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
