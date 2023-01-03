top story HCVB plans winter painting event By Joey May Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Jan 3, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Hiawatha Chamber is planning a painting event on Jan. 12 featuring this snowman with Clock Tower image. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Hiawatha Chamber & Visitors Bureau is planning a winter painting event!The Chamber's Witches Night Out painting event in 2021 was very popular and Chamber officials said they wanted to plan another one.However, Halloween time is very busy, so they decided to switch gears with a snowman painting event set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Fisher Center in Hiawatha.The event will include beverages, snacks and a 16x20 painting instruction with supplies - sponsored by local artist Katherine Miller.There is limited space available - contact the HCVB office for ticket information at 785-742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net. More from this section Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon celebrated New year's Eve in Mexico Ayda Field says Robbie Williams is never asked if he feels guilty about leaving kids for work Miley Cyrus reveals release date for new single Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Legislative hotline available to Kansans Kansas Farm Bureau to honor tradition, heritage of family farms Sixty-five people come out for Grains of Hope event HCVB plans winter painting event Supreme Court adopts new plan to expand access to justice for those with limited English proficiency Veteran Service Officer in Hiawatha Jan. 10 and 17th Hiawatha Police VFW Scout Recognition - Post 7285 seeks Scout nominations Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBrown County SheriffAtchison woman killed in head-on collision involving Hiawatha manBridge near Fairview slated for state projectHCVB announces $500 Shop Local winnerCity Commission makes minor change in appointment plansCounty declares emergency to expedite elevator repairsOgden, Michael J.Baseball and softball facility nearing completion for local groupImmanuel Lutheran Church to close after 135 yearsCounty Commission approves elevator bid Images Videos CommentedThree Money-Saving Cell Phone Plans to Brighten Your Holidays (1)Health Highlights: Dec. 14, 2022 (1)Metallica issue warning to fans over fake crypto scams (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
