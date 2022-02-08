The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau celebrated its Annual Meeting and presented awards on Monday at the Fisher Community Center.
Based on nominations from the public and votes from Chamber members, the HCVB board presented Business, Organization and Volunteer of the Year awards.
Business of the Year went to Dr. Jordan Haedt, DDS; Organization of the Year to the Hiawatha Community Foundation and Volunteer of the Year to Chris Diller.
About 60 business members came out for the Annual Meeting celebration, which included a meal catered by the Country Cabin and musical entertainment provided by Josh May.
Kate Miller, HCVB board president, welcomed the group gathered and said she was excited to come together after the dinner had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Miller shared news from the business community and the Chamber, and said it was exciting to be able to sponsor the Maple Leaf Festival and Halloween this past fall as in 2020 all events were put on hold.
She talked about upcoming events and projects, including the Hometown Pride project to place fiberglass maple leafs around town. The first maple leaf was funded and has been ordered.
Also speaking at Monday night's meeting was Virginia Freese, board president of the Hiawatha Community Foundation. She talked about the formation of the Foundation in 2020 and said the organization works with the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation in supporting organizations and community projects.
Freese said the Foundation was able to come up with $35,000 in matching funds for it's first Match Days last Memorial Weekend and supported around two dozen local organizations and projects by raising approximately $222,000.
Freese said the group is already gathering matching funds for the upcoming Memorial Day Match Days and encouraged anyone wanting to support the event to contact the Foundation.
