The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is launching what it hopes to be an annual Horror Photo Contest as part of the Halloween Frolic festivities.
The contest is currently under way and is open to all ages. There is no theme but spooky and Halloween! Note: Nudity is prohibited.
Prizes will be awarded for the top three entries by votes and entries are due by Oct. 24.
Submit your photos to hiawathahalloweenparade@gmail.com along with the name and title of your work(s). Voting will be Oct. 28-29 both online and in person at the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, 801 Oregon St.
Photos will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday the 28th and from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Chamber office, during the Halloween Open House and trick-or-treating that night.
Follow the HCVB and Hiawatha Halloween Frolic on social media. Contact the Chamber at 742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for more information.
