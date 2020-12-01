The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has unveiled the design for this year's hometown Christmas ornament and greeting cards.
The HCVB began offering the porcelain ornament and greeting cards in 2019 - which featured Santa and reindeer in a sleigh gliding over the Clock Tower. The ornament and card design was created by local artist Katherine Miller, who is also the art instructor at the elementary school and president of the HCVB board. Her business Miller's Weird Cards is also a Chamber member.
This year's design is a classic hometown Christmas scene with a horse and sleigh and a woman and young child in front of the Brown County Historical Society's Memorial Auditorium in downtown Hiawatha.
Chamber Administrator said the ornaments are circular and come in a collector's box for $20. The greeting cards, which measure 4x5.5 inches are being sold for $1.99 a card or 20 for $20. Both are available for a limited time.
Kleopfer said the HCVB does have a few of last year's ornaments available for purchase as well.
Contact the Chamber office at 742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net to order.
