Summer Splash

The Summer Splash Shop Local snowman visits with customers at Just For You Jewelry and Gifts. Here, the snowman is pictured with Tyler and Meredith.

 HCVB photo

The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau's Summer Splash Shop Local campaign just ended and organizers said they feel it was a big success.

Twelve Chamber business members participated in the event - Blue Byrds Creativity Room, The Hiawatha Creamery, Jr's Place, Cruise Planners, Just For You Jewelry and Gifts, KexRx, Oak & Willow, Mainstreet Flower Shoppe, Sarah Kathryn's, The Shirt Shack & Apparel, Wright's Eclectibles and Hiawatha Farm and Home. Other local businesses and Chamber members participated also by donating prizes.

