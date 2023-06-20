The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau's Summer Splash Shop Local campaign just ended and organizers said they feel it was a big success.
Twelve Chamber business members participated in the event - Blue Byrds Creativity Room, The Hiawatha Creamery, Jr's Place, Cruise Planners, Just For You Jewelry and Gifts, KexRx, Oak & Willow, Mainstreet Flower Shoppe, Sarah Kathryn's, The Shirt Shack & Apparel, Wright's Eclectibles and Hiawatha Farm and Home. Other local businesses and Chamber members participated also by donating prizes.
The Summer Splash Shop Local campaign ran June 6-17 and shoppers could pick up a shop local card from their first location and work their way through the list of 12 participating businesses to collect stickers from each. Those with a completed card were entered in drawings to win one of several prizes that included gift cards to businesses, among other items.
Summer Splash Shop Local Winners:
1st Place: Amy Larson
2nd Place: Sarah & Jameson Bannister
3rd Place: Krista Noll
4th Place: Hollie Williams
5th Place: Nirvana Petersen
6th Place: Linda Shapland
On Friday - the Chamber circulated downtown with popsicles, accompanied by a giant snowman to visit businesses, greet shoppers and visit with business owners.
Chamber organizers said this is a great way for shoppers to get to know more about our local businesses - many who said they saw brand new customers during the Shop Local!
"The HCVB was so excited to bring a new shop local event to our members to celebrate many of our small businesses and the importance of shopping small in our community," said Kate Miller, board president. "We are pleased with this first year and will continue to work on improving and growing the event."
Miller said the Chamber deeply appreciates all of the businesses and customers who participated, as well as all the shares and likes on social media to help spread awareness of the event and the impact shopping local has for Hiawatha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.