Sirens graphic

A head-on collision near the Kansas-Nebraska state line on U.S. 75 Highway resulted in three fatalities on Wednesday.

The Richardson County Sheriff's Office reported that at approximately 3:08 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency personnel was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury accident on US 75 Highway, 2 miles north of the Kansas state line.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.