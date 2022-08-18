A head-on collision near the Kansas-Nebraska state line on U.S. 75 Highway resulted in three fatalities on Wednesday.
The Richardson County Sheriff's Office reported that at approximately 3:08 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency personnel was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury accident on US 75 Highway, 2 miles north of the Kansas state line.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles that had collided head-on. One vehicle was a Kia Forte and had two occupants - Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, of Lincoln, Neb. The other vehicle was a Chevy Blazer with one occupant - Patricia Tonar, 74, of Omaha, Neb.
According to the news report from the Richardson County Sheriff's Office, when law enforcement arrive on the scene, all occupants were deceased.
"The Richardson County Sheriff's Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident."
The Sheriff's Office also wanted to thank the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Nebraska State Patrol, Humboldt Fire and Rescue, Kansas Highway Patrol and Sabetha fire and Rescue for their assistance.
