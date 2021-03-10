The Hiawatha School Board heard positive news of the county and school health climate from the county health director and school nurses at Monday night's regular meeting.
Brown County Health Director Robin Downard updated the school board on county health figures with the good news that there were only four active COVID cases and 0 hospitalizations as of Monday night. Since mid-January, the county numbers have continued to decrease, which has also resulted in low positive numbers and quarantines within the schools.
Board members asked for an update on vaccines and Downard said as of that day 1,260 first doses of the COVID vaccine had been administered and 450 second doses. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses - typically administered three weeks apart.
Downard said the vaccine distribution was currently in Phase 2, which is primarily for those age 65 and older who have signed up, along with other critical need employees and those who weren't able to be vaccinated in Phase 1.
Downard estimated by by the end of this week approximately 1,100 complete doses of all who have signed up through Phase 2 will be administered and by April 9 all of the second doses will be administered.
The positive news that a little more than 10 percent of the county will have been vaccinated by April 9 started a conversation among board members about whether Downard felt it was safe to begin lessening restrictions within the school facilities.
Some restrictions have already been loosened up a bit, but the focus of Monday night's discussion was whether the district continue with masks.
According to the new guidelines put forth by the Center for Disease Control, those persons who have been vaccinated can mingle with other people who have had the vaccine after two weeks following their second dose without masks. Downard said this new guidance has not been approved by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment yet, but said it was likely to be approved.
However, this does not include all of the staff, and potentially very few of the students at this time. Staff were given the opportunity to get vaccines in the first phase, however students have not received the opportunity to be vaccinated yet.
Some board members indicated they felt the mask mandate could be lifted following Spring Break. They asked Downard's opinion on the safety of this option.
Board member John Wright said he felt that teachers who had received the vaccine should be allowed to get rid of their masks following spring break.
"I think the risk factor drops considerably in the next month," Wright said.
Downard said she would not recommend getting rid of masks at this time.
"I don't feel comfortable doing away with masks at this time," Downard said, noting that hopefully by the time school resumes in the fall it will be safe and allow for a "fresh start."
She noted that it is so close to the end of the school year and she did not want to see another spike in cases if masks were taken away within the schools.
Board President Tom Simmer also pointed out that the City of Hiawatha still had a mask mandate and said the district needed to check with the City Commission as well before making any move toward abolishing the use of masks.
Board member Ian Schuetz said he agreed he did not want to rescind the mask guidance "too quick," but also didn't want to just wait until the end of school if the health climate showed they were not necessary prior to then.
He said once the 65-plus age group hit the "magic date" of two weeks following that second dose, he felt confident the district could start lessening restrictions. He did note that he felt the students had adapted to the wearing of masks.
Superintendent Lonnie Moser said that many other schools are still requiring the use of masks, but some have gone to optional usage.
HCH provider Jodi Twombly discussed the vaccines, wearing of masks and overall health concerns of COVID with the board.
She said there have been some minor health issues for people wearing masks constantly - mostly teeth and skin issues - noting that the human body was not designed to wear masks "forever." She also alluded to what the pandemic overall has done to the mental health of people - not just the wearing masks, but dealing with remote learning or work situations, quarantines, isolations.
"We will know in the years to come what COVID has done to us," she said, noting that how do they gauge benefit versus risk, though.
Board President Tom Simmer said he felt positive that masks work and asked about other sicknesses.
Twombly confirmed that the masks have been helping reduce the spread of other respiratory illnesses this winter, especially compared to a normal year. She said so far the hospital has seen only one influenza case this winter, "and that's incredible."
She said it's hard to know what for sure has led to the reduction in the spread of illness - whether it's entirely due to the wearing of masks, increased hand washing and other safety measures or all of the above.
No decision was made concerning lessening any restrictions and Simmer emphasized again that the school district needed to reach out to the city since a mask mandate was still in effect, prior to making any decisions.
