The Brown County Health Department provided an update to the public regarding a change in our vaccine distribution efforts.
According to the Health Department, the state of Kansas is now pushing for the health departments to transfer vaccines to other local providers within the county.
"The Brown County Health Department feels this is the best way to reach all our community members in the fastest way possible," according to a statement on the department's Facebook site.
Starting on March 15, the Brown County Health Department will now be transferring vaccine to the following locations: Hiawatha Family Practice Clinic, Amberwell Health Clinic of Horton and KexRx of Hiawatha.
The state of Kansas remains in phase 2 currently. Anyone that would like to receive a vaccine and is in phase 2 may call any of these places starting on March 15 to receive a vaccine.
"Please be aware that our county is still getting a limited amount of vaccine each week which may cause a delay in receiving the vaccine right away," according to the Health Department.
The Brown County Health Department will continue to administer vaccines in its clinic as well.
Anyone in Phase 2, which is for those residents age 65 and older, along with critical workers and those who qualified for a vaccine in Phase 1 but were unable to get it. Those who are interested in receiving the vaccine can email the following information to brcovidinfo@nekmulticounty.org.
1. Name and date of birth
2. Phone number
3. Address
4. Occupation
The Brown County Health Department will then reach out to those residents who sign up via email or phone to schedule an appointment.
