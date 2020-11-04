The Brown County Health Department is advising of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases with a total of 280 reported on Tuesday.
The Health Department also reported on an additional death, bringing the total to 6 deaths in the county. According to the statement by the Health Department, the individual was a male in his 80’s.
The Health Department reported there was one person hospitalized on Wednesday and 70 active cases as of that day.
Residents are encouraged to notify their primary health care provider if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, sore throat, body aches, cough, difficulty breathing, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell and runny nose.
“Please do your part to slow the spread of this disease in our community by wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing, washing hands often and avoiding groups or crowds,” according to the Health Department’s statement on its Facebook page.
