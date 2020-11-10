The Brown County Health Department has reported the recent spike in cases is more than it's staff can handle and that the state will be stepping in to help monitor new cases.
In a statement on the Health Department's Facebook Monday, the Brown County Health Department reported a total of 352 cases that day - reporting 26 new positive cases since Friday. There have been 6 COVID-related deaths reported.
Of these cases, 98 are active, with 7 currently hospitalized.
"Our current active case count in Brown County is more than our team can manage. We are now turning cases over to KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment) for investigation," according to the statement on the Health Department's Facebook. "What does this mean from our residents? You may not get a call from KDHE same day. Please be patient."
The Brown County Health Department office is answering calls about quarantine/isolation orders, issuing release letters and county health officials say they are doing their "very best to keep up with the demands of our existing workload."
If someone is unable to reach the office by phone, it is like staff is on the other lines so county health officials ask callers to leave a message or send an email to kromine@nekmulticounty.org. There is a message feature on the Health Department's Facebook page.
Cases continue to climb across the nation and in Kansas leading some schools to transition to remote or hybrid learning and some counties to require masks in public.
As of Monday's numbers on the KDHE COVID site, there has been 103,553 positive cases in the state, 1,181 deaths and 4,138 hospitalizations. In neighboring counties, Nemaha is currently reporting 552 cases, Doniphan 270, Jackson 442, Atchison 605.
