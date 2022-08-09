KDHE logo

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), working with the Shawnee County Health Department, has identified a probable case of monkeypox in Shawnee County based on testing at the Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories and close contacts within the household. The individuals were exposed by an out-of-state visitor. To protect their privacy, no additional information will be shared. The individuals are working with KDHE to identify contacts who may have been exposed. If KDHE or Shawnee County Health Department does not contact you, you have not had a high-risk exposure to a case.

The monkeypox virus can be spread through close skin-to-skin contact with an infected person. In the case of children, this can include holding, cuddling or feeding children. Additionally, it could be shared through items such as towels, linens, cups or utensils that contain the virus.

