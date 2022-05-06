2010 to 2017 Saw Increase in Uterine Cancer Mortality Rates

FRIDAY, May 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Uterine cancer mortality increased from 2010 to 2017, with larger increases seen for nonendometrioid uterine carcinoma, according to a study published online May 5 in JAMA Oncology.
Megan A. Clarke, Ph.D., from the National Cancer Institute in Rockville, Maryland, and colleagues estimated histologic subtype- and stage-specific uterine cancer mortality rates by race and ethnicity in a cohort study. Data were included for 208,587 women diagnosed with uterine cancer during 2000 to 2017 (7.7 percent Asian, 9.7 percent Black, 11.1 percent Hispanic, and 71.5 percent White).
The researchers found 16,797 uterine cancer deaths occurred between 2010 and 2017, for a hysterectomy-corrected mortality rate of 15.7 per 100,000 person-years. Overall, by histologic subtype and stage at diagnosis, hysterectomy-corrected rates were highest among Black women. Among all women, there was a significant 1.8 percent annual increase in mortality rates for uterine corpus cancer from 2010 to 2017 and a 2.7 percent increase in mortality rates for nonendometrioid carcinoma; increases were seen in Asian, Black, Hispanic, and White women (3.4, 3.5, 6.7, and 1.5 percent, respectively). Endometrioid carcinoma mortality rates remained stable during the same period.
"Our study suggests racial disparities in uterine cancer mortality that appear to be multifactorial, including a higher incidence of aggressive subtypes and worse outcomes independent of subtype and stage among Black women," the authors write.
One author disclosed financial ties to several pharmaceutical companies.
