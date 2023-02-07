Accelerated Pacing Improves Quality of Life in HFpEF Patients

TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Treatment with a moderately accelerated personalized backup pacing rate (myPACE) is beneficial for patients with stage B and C heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), according to a study published online Feb. 1 in JAMA Cardiology.

Margaret Infeld, M.D., from the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine in Burlington, and colleagues examined the effects of a moderately accelerated personalized backup heart rate compared to 60 bpm (usual care) in a blinded trial involving patients with stage B and C HFpEF. Participants were randomly assigned to personalized accelerated pacing or usual care (50 and 57 patients, respectively) and were followed for one year.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.