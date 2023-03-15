Adherence to Mediterranean Diet Linked to Lower CVD, Mortality in Women

WEDNESDAY, March 15, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For women, adherence to a Mediterranean diet is associated with a reduced risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) and mortality, according to a review published online March 14 in Heart.

Anushriya Pant, from the University of Sydney, and colleagues examined the association between higher versus lower adherence to a Mediterranean diet and incident CVD and total mortality among women in a systematic review and meta-analysis. The meta-analysis included 16 prospective cohort studies with 722,495 female participants.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

