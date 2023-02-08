AHA News: Lifelong Runner and Newlywed Gets Pacemaker to Power Her Heart

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- After their Hawaii honeymoon, newlyweds Jackie Ng-Osorio and her husband, Kane, set a goal of training together for the Honolulu Marathon.

The race went well. Afterward, Ng-Osorio, who was 26 at the time, eased back into shorter daily runs. But she noticed her heart rate stayed high well after running.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

