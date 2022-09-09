AHA News: Where You Live May Impact How Likely You Are to Take Your Blood Pressure Meds

FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- People who live in large urban areas may be less likely to take prescribed medications for high blood pressure and less likely to have a primary care provider than those living in smaller rural communities, new research suggests.

The findings also suggest there are regional differences, with those living in the western part of the U.S. least likely to take medication prescribed for high blood pressure. The research was presented this week at the American Heart Association's Hypertension Scientific Sessions in San Diego and is considered preliminary until the full results are published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

