Alexa Will Soon Put Users in Touch With Telehealth Doctors

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Alexa may soon be able to help patients contact a doctor. The service from Amazon and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health will be available around the clock on Amazon Echo devices, the Associated Press reported.
After telling Alexa they want to talk to a doctor, customers will get a call back from a Teladoc physician. In some cases, doctors will be able to prescribe medications, according to details announced Monday. Whether patients get a call back on the same day they make their request to Alexa may depend on the availability of doctors, Teladoc spokesman Chris Savarese told the AP.
Amazon will not be able to access, record, or store the content of the ensuing call, he noted. The cost will depend on the patient's insurance. Without coverage, the fee will be $75. The service will be audio-only to start, but the companies said they expect to soon add video, the AP reported.
Amazon already dispenses prescription drugs and is expanding a program called Amazon Care that was launched in 2019 and offers telemedicine visits with the option of an in-person visit.
Some hospitals already use Alexa as a voice assistant in patient rooms, and the U.K. National Health Service uses the voice assistant to help answer medical questions with advice from the service's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.