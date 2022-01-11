Americans Should Avoid Travel to Canada: CDC

TUESDAY, Jan. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Americans should avoid travel to Canada due to "very high" levels of COVID-19 cases in that country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
The agency placed Canada under a Level 4 travel health notice, which is the highest category and includes other countries such as France, Germany, Britain, Spain, and South Africa. "Because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants," the CDC said in a statement.
As of Sunday, Canada had reported a daily average of 42,062 new infections, an increase of 169 percent over the past two weeks, according to The New York Times. Americans who must travel to Canada should be fully vaccinated, the CDC advised. Fully vaccinated people are allowed to enter Canada, but must be tested beforehand.
Starting on Saturday, certain groups of people who were previously exempt from COVID-19 entry requirements -- including professional athletes, truck drivers, and other essential service workers, along with certain temporary foreign workers -- will be allowed into Canada only if they are fully vaccinated, the Canadian government recently announced, The Times reported.
Also on Monday, the CDC placed the Caribbean island of Curaçao under a Level 4 travel notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.