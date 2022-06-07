ASCO: Black Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer Willing to Consider Clinical Trials

TUESDAY, June 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Black patients with metastatic breast cancer (MBC) are willing to consider participating in clinical trials, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held from June 3 to 7 in Chicago.
Stephanie Walker, B.S.N., from the Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance in New York City, and colleagues conducted a survey of U.S. adults living with MBC to examine barriers to trial participation for Black patients. Overall, 24 percent of the 424 survey respondents self-identified as Black.
The researchers found that 83 percent of Black respondents were somewhat or very likely to consider participating in a trial. However, 40 percent of Black respondents reported that trials had not been discussed by anyone on their care team. Reasons for Black respondents not participating in a trial included concerns about side effects and effectiveness (73 and 63 percent, respectively). Compared with non-Black respondents, Black respondents were less likely to indicate that they trust trials and trust people of all races/ethnicities to get fair treatment (73 versus 91 percent and 32 versus 56 percent, respectively). Black respondents were more likely than non-Black respondents to believe unstudied treatments may be harmful (57 versus 31 percent). Compared with non-Black respondents, Black respondents were more likely to value receiving information about the trial from someone with the same racial/ethnic identity (67 versus 10 percent), with breast cancer (73 versus 44 percent) or MBC (73 versus 51 percent), or who had participated in a trial (72 versus 48 percent).
"All stakeholder groups have a role to play in increasing Black patient participation in MBC clinical trials," the authors write.
Several authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.