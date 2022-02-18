Brut, Sure Brand Deodorants Under Recall Due to Benzene

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Six Brut and Sure aerosol antiperspirant and deodorant sprays sold in the United States and Canada have been recalled by their maker due to the presence of the chemical benzene.
"Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening," stated a news release from TCP HOT Acquisition LLC dba HRB Brands. "While benzene is not an ingredient in any of the recalled products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," the company said. But it added that there have been no reports of adverse events related to the recall, which is being conducted out of an "abundance of caution."
Similar recalls have been issued for other consumer products that surprisingly contained benzene in the past six months: Pantene/Herbal Essence dry spray shampoos; Old Spice spray deodorants; and Neutrogena/Aveeno spray sunscreens.
Five of the recalled TCP products are: Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol (4 oz; UPC 00827755070085); Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol (6 oz; UPC 000827755070108); Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol (10.0 oz; UPC 00827755070047); Sure Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol (6.0 oz; UPC 00883484002025); and Sure Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol (6.0 oz; UPC 00883484002278). A sixth recalled product was sold only in Canada: Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol (154 g; UPC 00827755070177).
Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and dispose of them appropriately, said the company, which also advised consumers to contact a health care provider if they experience any problems that may be associated with use of the recalled products. For more information or to request a refund, consumers can contact the company at 1-866-615-0976 or go to its website.
