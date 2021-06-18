Men's health is getting an extra dose of attention this week.
National Men's Health Week, which ends Sunday, highlights the need for guys to give their medical care some attention. Health issues can become more severe because many men don't have frequent enough health checkups, Nancy King, St. Joseph Health Educator, said.
"Men, in general, tend to not go to the doctor as often," she said. "They don't really make prevention a priority. You look at life expectancy for men vs. women, like, back in 1920 women lived one year more than men, whereas today they live, on average, five years longer than men."
Some of the top causes of death among men include cancer, heart attacks, and suicide. Scheduling regular appointments might not prevent cancer or heart disease, but it could mean the issue gets spotted sooner, King said.
People should have medical checkups at least once a year, she said. It can be difficult to bring up medical issues, whether it's depression, cancer or other concerns, King said, and that's particularly true for men.
"I think once you establish a relationship with a doctor, you're more apt to talk to them about weird things that may be going on in your body that you may be embarrassed to tell somebody," she said.
Women are twice as likely to schedule annual medical exams, according to the Men's Health Network. Men also have higher mortality rates in nine of the top 10 causes of death. They are 33% more likely to have cancer, four times as likely to commit suicide and have a 62.5% greater chance of dying from heart disease, according to the organization.
Some issues, like heart attacks, exhibit themselves differently in men than women, Buchanan County EMT Andrew King said. Men usually experience pain in the chest first, which moves to the jaw and then left arm, while for women it often starts around the stomach and migrates to the back, he said.
Similar to other health risks, identifying a potential heart attack increases survival chances. Andrew King said.
"There's a lot of different things that go into causing heart attacks," he said. "Some things that you can't control, like genetics. Certain predispositions just make you have a higher risk for certain things, and some things can be controlled, like high blood pressure, cholesterol."
Factors include preventing plaque buildup in a person's arteries, which can be affected by foods that are fatty or have a high fat content, Andrew King said.
