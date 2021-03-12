The Center for Disease Control and Prevention changed some restrictions on Wednesday to allow visitors into nursing homes and care facilities.
Hamilton resident Rhonda Johnson was able to hug her mom Lucille Westgard, 87, for the first time in over a year on Thursday.
It was an emotional moment.
“It was good to give her a hug and assure her that things are getting better,” Johnson said. “It’s been hard to be a pep-talker and a cheerleader when you’re not sure yourself how long this is going to last. It’s nice to have some of the [COVID] restrictions lifted.”
Westgard has lived in Discovery Care Centre, an assisted living facility, for just over two years and the past year Johnson has not been allowed into her mom’s room. A couple of times Johnson did window visits, occasionally in good weather they could sit socially-distanced on the porch but mostly mother and daughter talked on the phone.
“It’s been really a confining feeling when she says she can’t find something and I can’t come in and help her find it,” Johnson said. “Not having the physical contact with her has been difficult. Talking to her over the phone isn’t the same as seeing how her face looks or how her body language is, that was all off-limits. It was very difficult.”
Westgard did test positive to COVID and endured 14 days of isolation.
Johnson praised the Discovery Care staff for their “excellent care.”
“The staff was amazing. They were very good to call me every day to let me know how she was doing physically, mentally and emotionally,” Johnson said.
On Thursday, Johnson said she enjoyed hugging her mom and signed up for a visit again next week.
“So that everyone has a chance to do it if they want,” she said. “I appreciate that it is progressing this direction. I hope they will be easing restrictions in other retirement facilities so people can reconnect with their family in person. This has reiterated to me how important that personal touch is. Just giving a hug or patting a hand is huge.”
Hamilton Discovery Care Centre administrator Rick Bucheit said the CDC guideline change is “good news.”
“I’m so happy to see this come out,” he said. “Our professional organization issued a memo yesterday and the subject line was ‘It’s finally here!’ Everybody has been waiting for it.”
Bucheit said the CDC updated their memo from September and the revision shows a lot of red and not much change, but some choices.
“People can choose to have physical contact, a hug or sit closer together and so forth, with stipulations,” he said. “The resident must be fully vaccinated, the resident and visitor wearing a properly fitting mask and hand-sanitizing. It still has to be in a supervised setting.”
Not all the restrictions have been lifted. The procedures that have been in place for a year will continue; screening at the door, temperature checks, the questions about symptoms and exposure. Then a staff member will guide the visitor to a designated area near the front entrance to prevent visitors from walking through resident corridors. If the visitor and resident want to get close staff will inspect the mask to be sure it is the correct fit.
The more relaxed guidelines are based on a low county positivity rate, having greater than 75% of residents fully vaccinated, and continuing the three W’s – wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
According to Public Health Director Tiffany Webber, Ravalli County currently has an 8.8% positivity rate, numbers provided by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Discovery Care Centre has had many of their residents get vaccinated.
“We’re at about 85% for skilled nursing and about 95% on assisted living,” Bucheit said. “The [CDC] memo says ‘If you’ve satisfied these things you can do more.’”
Bucheit expects nursing homes and care facilities to receive more CDC guidance.
“I’m sure [the CDC will do more] because the first 100 days after vaccinations are optimal to take a look at how the virus is acting,” he said. “That got set back a bit as vaccinations didn’t happen as quickly as they thought they would, nation-wide. When they see how the virus is acting, they’ll be able to ease more restrictions.”
He said he knows everyone is tired but they need to continue with the precautions.
“I feel like the COVID fatigue, everyone being so disgusted and tired of having to comply, is at its worst,” Bucheit said. “[COVID] is still out there, we’ve got an employee right now who has COVID and is off quarantining, but we’re getting there.”
He said part of the COVID fatigue was brought on by the false positives, setbacks, and intermittent closures at Discovery Care Center and that he is grateful for the CDC changes.
“Families being reunited will bring cheers,” he said.
Other care and assisted living facilities in the Bitterroot Valley may be allowing visitors but phone calls were not returned on Thursday from Bee Hive Homes, Hamilton Assisted Living and Memory Care, Valley View Estates Health & Rehabilitation, The Living Centre, or Sapphire Lutheran Homes. Check with them for details.
