Consuming Coffee May Lower Risk for Acute Kidney Injury

WEDNESDAY, June 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Higher coffee intake is associated with a lower risk for incident acute kidney injury (AKI), according to a study published online May 5 in Kidney International Reports.
Kalie L. Tommerdahl, M.D., from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, and colleagues assessed coffee consumption among 14,207 participants (ages 45 to 64 years) in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Study at a single visit via food frequency questionnaires and compared to incident AKI.
The researchers found that during a median 24 years of follow-up, higher coffee consumption was associated with lower AKI risk versus no consumption (hazard ratios [95 percent confidence intervals], 0.92 [0.79 to 1.08], 1.08 [0.94 to 1.24], 0.83 [0.72 to 0.95], 0.83 [0.71 to 0.96] for less than one cup/day, one cup/day, two to three cups/day, and more than three cups/day, respectively). Even when adjusting for age, sex, race-study center, education, total daily energy intake, physical activity, smoking, alcohol intake, diet quality, systolic blood pressure, diabetes status, use of antihypertensive agents, estimated glomerular filtration rate, and body mass index, trends remained significant.
"Higher coffee intake was associated with a lower risk of incident AKI and could present an opportunity for cardiorenal protection through diet," the authors write. "Further evaluation of the physiological mechanisms underlying the cardiorenal protective effects of coffee consumption is necessary."
