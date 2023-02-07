Defensive Information Processing Is Barrier to CRC Screening Uptake

TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Defensive information processing (DIP) is a barrier to colorectal cancer screening uptake, according to a study published online Feb. 6 in Cancer.

Nicholas Clarke, Ph.D., from Dublin City University in Ireland, and colleagues examined the correlation of DIP with fecal immunochemical test (FIT)-based colorectal cancer screening uptake using data from a cross-sectional survey within a population-based FIT screening program. The seven subdomains of the McQueen DIP measure were included in the survey, and their correlation with screening uptake status was assessed.

Originally published on consumer.healthday.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

