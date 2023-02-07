Defensive Information Processing Is Barrier to CRC Screening Uptake

TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Defensive information processing (DIP) is a barrier to colorectal cancer screening uptake, according to a study published online Feb. 6 in Cancer.
Nicholas Clarke, Ph.D., from Dublin City University in Ireland, and colleagues examined the correlation of DIP with fecal immunochemical test (FIT)-based colorectal cancer screening uptake using data from a cross-sectional survey within a population-based FIT screening program. The seven subdomains of the McQueen DIP measure were included in the survey, and their correlation with screening uptake status was assessed.
The researchers found that in a model adjusted for sociodemographic factors, there was a significant correlation for higher scores on all DIP domains, equating to greater defensiveness, with lower uptake of screening. The suppression subdomains of "deny immediacy to be tested" and "self-exemption" independently predicted nonuse of FIT-based screening in the model with additional adjustments for behavioral factors (odds ratios, 0.53 and 0.80, respectively).
"Suppressors who deny the immediacy to be screened may be amenable to behavioral interventions that nudge them to be screened. Suppressors who self‐exempt themselves may require stronger educational and defensiveness‐reducing interventions to encourage future screening participation," the authors write.
Several authors disclosed financial ties to the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries.
