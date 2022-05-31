Dietary Intake Tied to Inattention With ADHD

TUESDAY, May 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Dietary intake may be linked to inattention in children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and emotional dysregulation, according to a study published online May 10 in Nutritional Neuroscience.
Lisa M. Robinette, from The Ohio State University in Columbus, and colleagues examined the association of diet quality with ADHD and emotional dysregulation symptoms among 134 children aged 6 to 12 years.
The researchers found that the mean Healthy Eating Index-2015 (HEI) total score was 63.4 and was not significantly associated with any outcome symptoms. When adjusting for potential covariates (gender, household income, and parent education), HEI component scores for total fruit intake and total vegetable intake were negatively associated with inattention.
"We believe clinicians should assess the food security status of children with ADHD before creating or changing a treatment program," a coauthor said in a statement. "Some symptoms might be more manageable by helping families become more food secure and able to provide a healthier diet."
Two authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.
