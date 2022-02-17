Disney Lifts Mask Mandates for the Fully Vaccinated

THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated visitors at Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida as of Thursday, Walt Disney Co. announced. The company, which does not require proof of vaccination to get into its parks, said the decision was based on "recent trends and regulatory guidance."
"We expect guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters," a statement on the Disney World website said. The company also said that people will still need to wear masks on shuttles, buses, and other forms of "enclosed" transportation at its parks.
Both Disney World and Disneyland had mandated masks indoors for guests ages 2 and older since July 2021, when mask mandates were brought back as the delta variant spread.
In recent days, a number of states have moved to eliminate mask mandates, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is said to be considering an easing of mask recommendations. However, the agency still says masks should be used in public indoor settings in high-transmission settings, which includes most of the country.
